Savas Tsivicos Elected Supreme President of AHEPA

LAS VEGAS — The delegates of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA), the leading grassroots service association for the nation’s millions of American citizens of Hellenic heritage and Philhellenes, elected Savas Tsivicos, of Ocean, N.J., Supreme President, at the 101st Annual Supreme Convention, Las Vegas, Nev. Tsivicos, a member of Thomas Edison Chapter 287, ran unopposed in elections that were held July 27, 2023. Formal installation ceremonies were held July 28, 2023.

“It is an honor and privilege to be elected AHEPA Supreme President,” Tsivicos said. “My sincere appreciation is given to the convention delegates who placed their support and trust in me to lead this longstanding unique organization in the coming year.”

Tsivicos’ first act was to open AHEPA’s Emergency Relief Fund to collect donations to assist victims of Greece’s wildfires. He also met with the Supreme Lodge and the district governors to highlight programs that address membership growth and expansion. He also appealed to AHEPA’s core leadership team to connect with their chapters to promote AHEPA programs and projects that support AHEPA’s mission.

“The need to provide community service is never ending, both in the United States and abroad. I am eager to work with the Supreme Lodge, and our membership, to address this challenge, as well as others that may come our way,” he said. “Of course, the promotion of Hellenic ideals will always be a priority for AHEPA, and I pledge to keep AHEPA on a steady path set forth by my predecessors with a spirit that is true to our mission.”

2023-24 AHEPA Leadership

The AHEPA Supreme Lodge is the international governing body of the organization.

The Executive Committee of the 2023-24 Supreme Lodge is comprised of: Canadian President Emmanuel Constas, Supreme Vice President E. Chris Kaitson, Supreme Secretary Dr. Zenon Christodoulou, Supreme Treasurer Demetrios Kirkiles, and Supreme Counselor Themistocles Frangos.

The Supreme Governors are: Region I: Kostas G. Sofikits; Region II: Georgio F. Comninos; Region III: Dimitri Rozanitis; Region IV: Alexander Boutsioulis; Region V: John Karipides; Region VI: George George; Region VII: Marshall A. Monsell, III; Region VIII: Wynn Storton; and Region X: Basilio Petkidis.

Alex Geourntas earned re-election, and Louis Atsavas election, to the AHEPA Board of Trustees. Nicholas A. Karacostas, PSP, earned re-election as Chairman of the Board.

AHEPA Family Elections

The organizations that comprise the AHEPA Family also held elections. Marianthi Treppiedi was elected Daughters of Penelope Grand President, Alec Economakis was elected Sons of Pericles Supreme President, and Ally Tsenekos was elected Maids of Athena Grand President.

The Installation Ceremony of newly elected officers officially concluded the 101st AHEPA Supreme Convention, which began July 24.

The 2024 Supreme Convention will convene for the first time in Cyprus.

