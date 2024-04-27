Expatriates Express Their View of Greece’s New Postal Voting Process

General News

ATHENS – Associations and organizations of Greek expatriates worldwide are exerting themselves down to the last minute to inform compatriots about their ability to register on the special platform for ‘postal voting’ that will enable them to vote in the upcoming European Parliament elections from their country of residence. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Interior, expatriates who have already registered exceed 30,000 and come from 115 different countries.

The platform will accept registrations until Monday, April 29, and the more people are registered, the stronger the voice of the Greeks Abroad in the elections that will be held on June 9. The National Herald spoke with representatives of expatriate associations in America and Europe who shared their thoughts and the perceptions they have of this first attempt of Greece to allow its ‘children’ to vote in elections from their place of residence anywhere on the planet through postal voting.

For the president of AHEPA in Frankfurt, Germany, Nikos Michos, it is important to work until the last moment to register expatriates on the postal platform. “We, as AHEPA but also other Greek associations in Germany, inform our members about postal voting, and I personally help the elderly and those who are not familiar with the Internet to register.”

However, Michos also raised an issue that concerns not only expatriates in Germany but also the entire European Union and which the Ministry of Interior should have seen earlier. “Because from Germany for many years now, Greeks do not need a passport to travel to Greece, many have not renewed it, and in order to register on the postal platform for expatriates abroad, where this is necessary. They are not going through the bureaucratic process of renewing it with consular authorities, with the result that they cannot register.” As for the government’s move to introduce postal voting, Michos considers it “very good,” saying that “it was our longstanding request to introduce postal voting. Since 1992 when I personally got involved in public affairs, we have been asking to be able to vote from Germany. And those who visited us in Frankfurt from previous governments would tell us ‘yes’ – but in the end they would retract the promise. We are now very happy to have the opportunity to vote from our place of residence, even in the European elections, and we hope the same will happen for national elections.”

In the same vein, Eleni Raphailidou, president of the Greek community in Weiblingen in the state of Baden-Württemberg in Germany, spoke to TNH. “We can only see positively the possibility of being able to vote from our place of residence… For years, we could not understand why dozens of other national communities in Germany could vote in elections in their homelands without traveling to them, and we Greeks could not.” She calls on all members of the community there to register on the postal voting platform. “Participation in order to have a voice” is our motto, she told TNH.

For Konstantinos Fizoglou, president of the Federation of Greek Associations in Austria, which is based in Vienna, “this right could and should have been granted many years earlier. In most European countries, we have seen the right of postal voting for decades. However, it doesn’t matter; we look forward with hope that postal voting is just part of the evolution and modernization of democracy in our country.”

In the U.S., TNH editor and correspondent Theodore Kalmoukos, from the Boston area, conveyed representative opinions of compatriots regarding postal voting. Dr. Nikos Sarantopoulos, president and CEO of the Greek-American-owned bank Community Credit Union, told TNH that that “postal voting finally gives us Greek citizens living outside Greek territory the democratic right to participate in the political life of our homeland through voting.”

He declared: “we are as much Greeks as those living in Greece. Our opinion has value and [provides] vision for the future at a time when our enemies are trying to alter balances [or power] in deceitful ways. We must support the economy, as well as Greece’s national sovereignty in the Aegean. Our vote is of great importance.”

Vasilios Kafkas, president of the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of New England emphasized is happy that “the postal vote is finally a reality and will contribute to better information, cooperation, and responsibility both from voters and the Greek state. We began to work on the issue of postal voting with the Panelian Federation of USA and Canada at a World Conference held in 1994 and then at local conferences here in the USA as well and the international conferences of SAE in Thessaloniki.”

He said, however, “I believe that the current way of informing the beneficiaries [of the new policy] is insufficient. Communicating only through consular officials and advertising spots is not enough to inform and motivate Greek voters regarding the postal vote. I hear this from many expatriates. Better preparation must be made with the participation of organizations, associations, and federations. On the other hand, Greece will also makes demands on expatriate voters. Is Greece ready, in practical ways, strengthen the Diaspora since there will be demands [from there] on many issues such as culture, language, identity?”

Romanos Karanos, professor of Church Music at Holy Cross School of Theology in Boston and ecclesiastical supervisor of the Church of the Annunciation of Brockton, MA, said, “I believe it is a very positive development because it further connects the Diaspora with the homeland and demonstrates the tangible interest of the state in the global Hellenism. It is also the fulfillment of a long-standing desire of all of us. I haven’t noticed any particular involvement of the expatriates in the elections at this moment, but I suppose this will change as we approach the election date.”

Businessman and president of the Evoikos Society of Boston and member of the New England Federation’s Board of Directors, Dimitris Matthaios, says, “personally, I do not support this voting method. If those of us registered on local voter lists want to cast our vote, no one has denied us the right. But to so impose on our children, urging them to vote on something they are unfamiliar with, I consider unfair and illogical. As for the response of the voters, I don’t think it’s substantial. Our generation is gradually fading away, and unfortunately, whatever happens in the associations and churches also affects the interest in voting. Let’s face it, Hellenism is shrinking more and more. That’s the harsh reality… I’m sorry… Unfortunately.”

George Meintasis, an AHEPA leader, spoke to TNH’s Christodoulos Athanasatos. “The expatriates should have had the right to vote decades ago. Regarding the postal vote, which will be available for the European elections, I believe that there should subsequently be a legislative framework for it to be exercised in national elections as well. The Greek [born] community in the USA has been declining for decades. Out of today’s Greeks in America, 110,000 were born in Greece, a group to which I personally belong. We want to exercise the right to vote, especially we the native Greeks abroad… We all need to exercise our democratic right, even if we are outside Greece, for our ‘voice’ to be heard!”

Similar sentiments were expressed by Panos Papadopoulos-Seretis, president of the Patras Society of New York. “The issue of postal voting should have been settled many decades ago, as is the case in all civilized countries. Unfortunately, in our country, as it happened with the [general right to vote] of the Expatriates, the issue of postal voting has and continues to be solely related to the small political interests of the respective government and other parties. I personally believe that the right to vote should be given to all citizens without discrimination, and postal voting provides this right and facilitates individuals with mobility problems, people with disabilities, the elderly, citizens in remote areas, and travelers who are away for various reasons on election day, among many other cases. I believe that postal voting is a step in the right direction, and the same [reform effort] should be undertaken with the bureaucracy monster that torments and distresses Greek citizens, perpetuating the so-called ‘bribe and favoritism’ [atmosphere].”

(Some names have been transliterated from Greek to English)