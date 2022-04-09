x

April 9, 2022

Sakellaropoulou Visiting Greek-Speaking Villages in Southern Italy

April 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou listens to a question during a joint news conference with her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, following their meeting at the Belem presidential palace in Lisbon, Monday, March 28, 2022. Sakellaropoulou arrived In Portugal Monday for a three-day state visit. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

ATHENS – President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Saturday paid a visit to the Greek-speaking villages of Apulia, in the Salento region of southern Italy, at the invitation of the president of the Union of Communities of Grecia Salentina Roberto Casaluci, in order to attend festivities marking the 20th anniversary since the Union’s foundation.

Upon her arrival in Brindisi on Friday, Sakellaropoulou spoke on the telephone with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, expressing her thanks for the hospitality extended to her and stressing how deeply moved she was to be visiting the Greek-speaking villages of Apulia.

On Saturday, she is to visit the villages Castrignano dei Greci, Carpignano Salentino, Melpignano, Zollino, Calimera, Martignano and Sternatia, where she will be received by local authorities and given a tour of the region, as well as attending events featuring traditional dances and songs in the Griko dialect, performed by school children in the area.

During her visit to Calimera, President Sakellaropoulou will be declared an honorary citizen of Grecia Salentina.

