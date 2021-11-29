United States

Saint Andrew's Freedom Forum and the Hellenic American Leadership Council present
WASHINGTON, DC – The Saint Andrew’s Freedom Forum and the Hellenic American Leadership Council present a virtual online event commemorating Saint Andrew’s Day on Tuesday, November 30, 6 PM EST. This year’s program is dedicated to the memory of Peter N. Marudas, the Saint Andrew’s Freedom Forum inaugural speaker, who recently passed away.
On the Feast Day of Saint Andrew, the world’s 300 million Orthodox Christians – the world’s second largest Church – venerate Saint Andrew, the first called apostle and Patron Saint of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. Seventeen centuries ago, Saint Andrew laid the foundation for the establishment of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in the ancient Anatolian City of Byzantium, which later became the Roman-Byzantine capital Constantinople, and which is now modern day Istanbul, Turkey. The annual tribute to Saint Andrew is an opportunity to assess what progress is being made towards restoring full dignity to the Ecumenical Patriarchate and towards advancing human rights and religious freedom the world over.
Dr. Tugba Tanyeri Erdemir, Non-Resident Scholar at the Middle East Institute and Research Associate at the University of Pittsburgh, will discuss Captive Communities: New Challenges to Religious Freedom in Turkey.
Remarks will also be made by Congressman John Sarbanes of Maryland, sponsor, Saint Andrew’s Day; Congressman Gregory Meeks (NY) Chair, House Foreign Affairs Committee; Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL) 0-Chair, International Religious Freedom Caucus, Co-Chair, Hellenic-Israel Alliance, Co-Chair, Hellenic Issues CaucuS, Co-Chair, Armenia Caucus; and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (NY) Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and Co-Chair of the Hellenic Caucus.
SYDNEY – The latest episode of the Ouzo Talk podcast for the Greek diaspora focuses on the Parthenon Marbles with founder and chair of the International Committee – Australia – for the Restitution of the Parthenon Marbles Inc (IOCARPM), Emmanuel John Comino AM [member of the General Division of the Order of Australia] and committee member, lawyer and cultural heritage specialist, Theodora Gianniotis.
THESSALONIKI - A symbol of holiness around the world – but now also of some defiance against COVID-19 measures - Mt Athos has become a strange brew of monks supporting restrictions to slow the pandemic and those who don't believe in them.
ATHENS - More than 130 early-career researchers, PhD candidates, and postdocs from the Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (FORTH) have dedicated the last five years to research through the ARCHERS program, with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).
