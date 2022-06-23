Russian Official Says Greeks Not Safe, Citing Support for Ukraine

Politics

FILE- The emblem of Russia is seen through the barbed wire on the building of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)

MOSCOW – Greece’s partial support for Ukraine against a Russian invasion has drawn an ominous warning from a Russian official that Greeks living there might not be safe from retaliation against alleged discrimination against Russians in Greece.

Yuri Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that, “In the context of the ongoing anti-Russian rhetoric from Greek officials and the dissemination of disinformation in the local media about events in Ukraine – and Russian information sources have long been blocked – reports of facts of discrimination and even outright aggression continue to come in.”

That was according to the Azerbaijani news agency APA, which cited reports in Russia’s state-controlled TASS, adding that the Foreign Ministry has compiled reports “On the violations of the rights of Russian citizens and compatriots in foreign countries.”

“There were cases of beatings, including of children: after the attacks, the victims needed medical treatment. Greek banks often freely interpret the illegal restrictive measures introduced by the European Union, blocking the accounts of the Russians on a national basis,” he claimed, offeringno proof.

He didn’t provide any other details and Kathimerini said there haven’t been any reports of any incidents in Greece, Russia’s ministry accused by critics of being a propaganda organ for President Vladimir Putin.