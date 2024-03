Sales in Greece

In Ikaria, the island of longevity, the restaurant bar Platanos with a history of 30 years is for sale. It is located in a square of a picturesque village, is fully equipped and ready to use and has the possibility of a long-term lease, the use of an adjacent garden of 1.5 acres with irrigation installed and an adjacent house of 150 sq.m. for the first season. Visit platanos restaurant Ikaria on TripAdvisor, google maps or www:platanosikaria.gr for more information. Price 80,000, monthly rent 650 for the first two years.