Greek PM: Productivity Bonus to Civil Servants Who Achieve Specific Targets

April 29, 2024
By Athens News Agency
CABINET MEETING (TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)
CABINET MEETING (TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The draft law of the Interior Ministry on the productivity bonus for civil servants stands out on the agenda of the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“The agenda of our monthly meeting includes many topics with focus on the central goal of our policy which is to improve the daily life of citizens by overcoming pathologies that come from the past so that with bold reforms Greece can gradually approach the advanced states of Europe,” Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said during his introductory statement.

He also noted that the plenary session of the Parliament is discussing on Tuesday a very important draft law, the new judicial map.

Mitsotakis also emphasized: “Therefore we will continue the course of major reforms with even greater intensity and speed in view of the European elections in June, where it will obviously be judged how strong and effective the voices of Greek claims will be in the European Parliament, but also how stable the political landscape is, so that our country stays on a path of progress, approaching Europe.”

He also stressed that we must take advantage of the days to come, to remind the citizens of the apparent success of the postal vote, as 180,000 applications have already been submitted. He reiterated that the deadline expires today at midnight.

The prime minister pointed out that greater transparency leads to higher competition and ultimately to reduced prices.

“We stand by the citizen in every way, recognizing that high prices are still the big problem facing Greek citizens,” he said, adding that important steps that are being taken in defence, migration, anti-violence measures, economy and digitization of the public sector.

