Sales in Greece

2.5 acres Estate in the Cyclades for sale. The property is adjacent to a 120-meter beach and includes two separate houses of Cycladic architecture. The main house is 350 sq.m. (3767 sq.f.) and the guesthouse is 130 sq.m. (1400 sq.f.), totaling 5 double bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. Both houses with air conditioning and central heating. Each has an open-plan kitchen, dining area, and living room with a fireplace. Large terraces with unlimited views of the small Cyclades. Large basement with garage for cars, boat, cellar, and utility rooms. The estate has many fruit trees and seasonal vegetable crops. Email: [email protected]