March 23, 2023







Report Shows Limited Progress in Greece’s Human Trafficking Fight

March 23, 2023
By The National Herald
File- A migrant is seen behind a fence at a detention center in the village of Fylakio, Evros region, near the Greek-Turkish border on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
FILE - A migrant is seen behind a fence at a detention center in the village of Fylakio, Evros region, near the Greek-Turkish border on Sunday, March 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

While unable to keep smugglers in Turkey from continuing to send refugees and migrants to islands and the northern land border along the Evros River, Greece has been able to better deal with human trafficking.
That was found in a report by the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA) that examined progress in implementing EU rules.

https://www.coe.int/en/web/portal/-/greece-new-report-urges-better-protection-for-human-trafficking-victims-and-increased-attention-to-labour-inspections
It was the first update in more than five years and referred to Greece setting up a national plan for preventing and combating human trafficking, and the setting up of the National Referral Mechanism for the identification of victims.

GRETA called for improvements, such as increasing the number of labor inspectors and training them to detect cases of human trafficking and exploitation, a problem especially in seasonal and agriculture and women forced to provide sex services.

GRETA welcomed creation of a Special Secretariat for the Protection of Unaccompanied Minors, the establishment of safe zones for unaccompanied children, and the increase in the number of accommodation facilities.
But Greek officials were also urged to increase their outreach work to identify child victims of trafficking, and also to provide them with long-term assistance and to make sure police investigate offenses, including financially.

