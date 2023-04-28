x

April 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Society

Refugee Rights Activists Claiming Pushbacks Targeted by Greece

April 28, 2023
By The National Herald
File- In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015 photo refugees and migrants aboard an overcrowded dinghy as they cross the Aegean Sea, from Turkey, that is seen in the background, to the coast of Lesbos island, Greece. Greek authorities have invited private contractors to bid on supplying a 2.7-kilometer-long (1.7 miles) floating barrier system aimed at stopping migrants from reaching the country's islands from the nearby coast of Turkey. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
File- In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015 photo refugees and migrants aboard an overcrowded dinghy as they cross the Aegean Sea, from Turkey, that is seen in the background, to the coast of Lesbos island, Greece. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Greece’s attempts to keep out refugees and migrants has led to prosecuting some of those helping or rescuing them, while also denying pushing them back at the land border with Turkey and at sea near Greek islands.

In a feature for Middle East Eye, correspondent Patrick O. Strickland wrote of the case of refugee rights activist Panayote Dimitras being among those charged and saying authorities “wanted to shut me down as quickly as possible”.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/greece-clamps-down-humanitarians-spike-border-violence

Dimitras is Director of Greek Helsinki Monitor and supports refugees and migrants who went to Turkey fleeing war, strife and economic hardship making a risky journey to Greece.

The group documented rrivals on Greek islands and reported their locations to police so that they couldn’t be pushed back, or unlawfully expelled from the country, the report said.

But in December, 2022 a a prosecutor on the island of Kos charged Dimitras and another advocate, the Norway-based Tommy Olsen of Aegean Boat Reports, with crimes related to alleged human smuggling.

“We’ve been the pain in the ass of the Greek authorities because we have documented pushbacks and related violence,” Dimitras told Middle East Eye, describing the charges as a form of“revenge” to get them.

Dimitras has had to pay a 10,000-euro bail, has been banned from international travel, must check in twice a month at a police station and has been barred from conducting work related to the Helsinki Monitor.

Other activists and NGOs have been charged, including for rescuing people at sea which Greece sees as aiding smugglers – but the traffickers that Turkey allows to operate have largely not been.

Nor has Turkey been sanctioned for allowing human smugglers there to operate in violation of an essentially-suspended 2016 swap deal with the European Union that slowed the numbers of arrivals.

In January, a court on Lesbos dropped misdemeanor charges against 24 aid workers, including Irish-German activist Sean Binder and Syrian refugee Sara Mardini, had stood accused of espionage, disclosure of state secrets, unlawful use of radio frequencies and forgery.

They still face felony charges including aiding smuggling networks, being members of a criminal organisation and money laundering which critics have dismissed as ridiculous and a ruse to stop them from aiding refugees.

Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi appeared on the state broadcaster ERT and claimed pushback allegations were part of an “organized attack” on the country and denied they were happening.

That contradicted reports by human rights activists, volunteers, NGO’s, eyewitnesses including refugees and migrants, videos and major media reports about ongoing pushbacks.

Mary Lawlor, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, has criticized the Greek government over the pressure on humanitarians and aid workers, the report added.

Lawlor said “human rights lawyers, humanitarian workers, volunteers and journalists have been subjected to smear campaigns, a changing regulatory environment, threats and attacks, and the misuse of criminal law against them, to a shocking degree.”

In response, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said none of that was true and that “criminal prosecution can be instigated in cases of suspicion of illegal collaboration between anyone, including any NGO members, and cross-border criminal networks engaged in illegal activities”.

Dimitras said that “almost every step taken” by authorities is “a breach of their own law.” He also added:“It’s not the kind of climate you find in states that have supposedly properly functioning democracy.”

RELATED

Society
Greece Tourism Flying High, Soaring More, Big Banner Year Seen

ATHENS – It's been a cool spring for Greece so far but a hot tourism year already in 2023 with some 2.

Society
C-130 Aircraft Carrying 20 Greeks and 19 Foreign Nationals from Sudan back in Athens
Politics
Supreme Court Section Blocks Emfietzoglou and Bogdanos Party from Running in Elections

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected].com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.