April 26, 2022

Pyatt to Attend Launch Event for PPC Cycling Tour of Greece

April 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.(Photo by Eurokinissi/Giannis Panagopoulos)
US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.(Photo by Eurokinissi/Giannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – U.S. Ambassador in Athens Geoffrey Pyatt is to attend the launch of the PPC Cycling Tour of Greece that will begin in at Mikro Koules in Heraklion, Crete on Tuesday, as a guest of Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis.

An avid fan of cycling, Pyatt has warmly supported efforts to revive the cycling tour.

A stage has been set up at the landmark Mikro Koules, where 20 national and professional teams participating in the PPC Cycling Tour and 139 international athletes will be presented.

The presentation of the teams will be broadcast live by Creta TV ahead of the start of the race at noon on Wednesday at the Lido National Sports Centre, in front of the PanCretian Statium, of the first stage of the race to Chania.

The event will also be livestreamed by the race website www.hellas-tour.gr and the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

