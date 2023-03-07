x

March 7, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 48ºF

Society

Protesting Tempi Train Tragedy, Greek Workers Unions Will Strike

March 7, 2023
By The National Herald
ΝΕΑ 24ΩΡΗ ΑΠΕΡΓΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΕΡΓΑΖΟΜΕΝΩΝ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΙΔΗΡΟΔΡΟΜΟ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Hellenic Train staff on another 24-hour strike on Friday; affects suburban railroad. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Outrage in the wake of a head-on trail collision that killed 57 and revealed years of neglect of safety measures on the railways has driven Greece’s major labor unions to call a general 24-hour strike for March 8.

The Greek Civil Servants’ Confederation announced the nationwide job action and said there would be a mass protest in the capital’s downtown but in Klafthmonos Square, not the main Syntagma Square outside Parliament.

There have been a number of protests already in Athens and the second-largest city Thessaloniki, to where a passenger train carrying 350 people was headed when it ran into an oncoming cargo train.

Police were seen beating back protesters and using tear gas without being provoked, during further fury about aggressive tactics in the midst of mourning and funerals for the victims, many of them young students.

ADEDY said that the stike was being held “to demand – together with all the workers and the people – an end to the policy of privatization, and that the real responsibilities for the murderous crime of the Tempi train crash be attributed” to those responsible, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA.

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) said it would join the strike and keep all ships docked for a day and also demanding to know how the tragedy happened after reports that successive governments didn’t implement safety measures.

The Greek Primary Teachers’ Federation (DOE) members will also walk off the job in the growing anger over the tragedy that’s been directed at the Hellenic Train company and New Democracy government.

DOE noted that “all teachers, together with parents and students, can demonstrate our power and our determination not to remain silent, and to demand that responsibilities be identified without compromises and cover-ups of the truth,” the report also said.

Railworkers have been on strike since the Feb. 28 tragedy after its union had earlier that month said a tragedy was imminent because of a failure to make safety measures and with many signaling and automated systems not working.

Railway workers’ unions said that,”We are fighting for the safe running of trains, but also for the truth to shine and for the culprits of the tragic train accident to be found, regardless of how high up they are.”

Buses and trolleys will also stay put as the Athens Urban Transport Organization’s (OASA) said its members won’t work and the union demanding a safe and modern public transport system.

RELATED

Politics
Greek PM Mitsotakis Attends Funeral of Tempi Train Crash Victim Spiros Voulgaris

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday attended the funeral of a victim of the Tempi rail disaster, train driver Spiros Voulgaris, in the Athens district of Kesariani.

Society
Expert Committee on Greece Train Crash Disaster Decides on Next Steps
Economy
Greek Tourism Chief Sees Diplomacy Tool Too, International Outreach

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.