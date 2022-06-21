x

June 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Pressured Mitsotakis Teases Early Elections, SYRIZA Looms Large

June 21, 2022
By The National Herald
tsipras mitsotakis
FILE- Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance President Alexis Tsipras addresses parliament during the debate on a bill that includes a measure for the mandatory vaccination, on Wednesday. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Besieged on a number of fronts – soaring inflation, huge electric bills for consumers, prices out of control for food, COVID-19 cases jumping again – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hinted he may yet call snap elections this year.

His New Democracy easily routed the then-ruling Radical Left SYRIZA in July, 2018 polls after the leftist leader and then-premier Alexis Tsipras paid the price for 4 ½ years of breaking anti-austerity promises.

Mitsotakis has repeatedly said he would serve out his four-year term although Tsipras – oddly as the newly renamed SYRIZA is trailing by 8.5 percent in recent surveys – kept pressuring the premier to call snap elections.

Read more: PM Reiterates His Intention to Hold Elections at 4-Year Mark

Mitsotakis now told the state-run ERT TV that, “A case for early elections can always be made,” indicating he may go that route instead of putting the country through parties posturing and electioneering.

He said that could lead to adding that if talk of snap polls persists in the public sphere, it could lead to “Ten months of polarization, tension and a toxic climate” that would be “bad for the country.”

He later told the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) – when asked about elections – that, “This is the last SEV General Assembly before the elections, which are scheduled for spring 2023.”

Read more: The Party Is Over; Elections Are Welcome, SYRIZA Says

That, said Kathimerini, set off speculation he would call snap polls before then especially with Tsipras trying to build a buzz against him with criticism over New Democracy policies, especially the high cost of living.

The paper said the premier could be leaning toward elections in the autumn to prevent any momentum from being built against him and capture another 4-year term although SYRIZA, while in power, changed the electoral system to eliminate a 5o-seat bonus in Parliament for a winning party, likely creating a hung ballot.

With the summer wildfire season looming and worries about a conflict with Turkey – Tspiras is complaining about Mitsotakis’ foreign policy as well – that has led to talk, the paper said, even within New Democracy about cutting off SYRIZA.

RELATED

Economy
Unpaid Bills Mount, Greek Electricity Suppliers Want Bailout

ATHENS – With Greeks unable to pay electric bills that have doubled – the state is giving them subsidies – the country's power suppliers said they need state help too with arrears and settlement applications building.

Society
Greece: COVID-19 Infections Surge Past 12,500
Society
Welcome to Greece: The Heat is on High, Temperatures Soar

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Nobel Sold for Ukrainian Kids Shatters Record at $103.5M

NEW YORK — The Nobel Peace Prize auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees sold Monday night for $103.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings