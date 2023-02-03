President, Prime Minister Attend Funeral of Fallen F-4 Pilot (Video & Photos)

Society

DRAMA – The funeral of fallen airman Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis was held on Friday in Granitis, Drama in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Other officials attending included National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, a delegation from main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance made up of the party’s sector chief for defence issues, Thodoris Dritsas, the former head of the National Defence General Staff, Christos Christodoulou, and sector-head for justice Theophilos Xanthopoulos.

Tsitlakidis was one of two Air Force pilots killed in a F-4 fighter jet that crashed into the sea on Monday, during a training flight.