President, Prime Minister Attend Funeral of Fallen F-4 Pilot (Video & Photos)

Funeral of Fallen F-4 Pilot in Drama, Friday Feb 3. (Dimitris Messinis/Eurokinissi)
DRAMA – The funeral of fallen airman Captain Efstathios Tsitlakidis was held on Friday in Granitis, Drama in the presence of the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Other officials attending included National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, a delegation from main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance made up of the party’s sector chief for defence issues, Thodoris Dritsas, the former head of the National Defence General Staff, Christos Christodoulou, and sector-head for justice Theophilos Xanthopoulos.
Tsitlakidis was one of two Air Force pilots killed in a F-4 fighter jet that crashed into the sea on Monday, during a training flight.
VOLOS - Eight investor groups submitted expressions of interest for a majority stake of at least 67% in the Volos Port Authority SA, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF), Greece's public asset development fund, said on Friday.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In