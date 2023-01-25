PM Mitsotakis on Crete: We are Implementing a Future Greece

Politics

CRETE – The government’s achievements during its first term in power will serve as a passage to the second one, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at Iraklio on Crete, where he is on tour, on Wednesday evening.

After presenting the region’s development plan, Mitsotakis referred to the upcoming national elections – whose date has not been announced yet – and to the motion of censure that main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras filed on the same day.

“As our first term in office concludes, its results will serve as a passport to the next one,” Mitsotakis said. “I had said we will reduce taxes, and we reduced over 50 taxes and contributions. I had promised more jobs and investments, and we created 300,000 new jobs. I had promised a stronger homeland and we have done so with the Rafales, the Vipers, the Belharras and our alliances,” he added, referring to contracts for fighter planes and frigates.

In addition, he said, “We have completed over 1.2 billion automated transactions through the digital state, instead of subjecting people to long waiting lines.”

Mitsotakis said “this is the future Greece I promised you and that we are implementing,” one where pensions are finally issued at the right time, with kindergartens accepting four-year-olds, with new high schools and professional schools, with universities and campuses that belong to students instead of to antiestablishment squatters.

Following his government’s declared commitments, he said, “I can look you in the eyes and say, Yes, we promised and we delivered.”