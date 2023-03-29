x

March 29, 2023

PM Mitsotakis: A Mandate to Take Greece Higher and Further

March 29, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΟΜΙΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΕ ΕΚΔΗΛΩΣΗ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΤΡΙΑ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΥΠ. ΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΥΣΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΑΣΥΛΟΥ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaking at the event organised by the Ministry of Immigration and Asylum on the topic: "3 years of the Ministry of Migration and Asylum - 3 years of effective management of the Migration Crisis" at the Zappeion Hall, Tuesday 17 January 2023. (YIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The period leading up to the elections on May 21 will be an opportunity “to remind citizens that we have honoured our key campaign pledges,” but mainly to “talk about all that is holding us back, about the great maladies of the state, about the sources of anachronism, the lack of meritocracy,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, among others, in a video he uploaded on TikTok following the announcement of the date of the elections. He also underlined:

“We have to sweep these things away at even greater speed. And this is the mandate that I will personally request from the Greek people. Faster, bolder to take Greece higher and further.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

