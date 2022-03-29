x

Plevris: Solidarity Is the Only Way to Show Europe’s Shared Values

March 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greek health minister Athanassios Plevris. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
Greek health minister Athanassios Plevris. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

BRUSSELS – Europe is facing huge challenges and solidarity is the only way to show Europe’s shared values, underlined Health Minister Thanos Plevris as he arrived at the EU health ministers’ council in Brussels on Tuesday.

“Europe should show solidarity with the Ukrainian people and we are ready to assist and support through humanitarian aid but also via the transfer of patients from Ukraine to Greek hospitals. Meanwhile, we are monitoring the pandemic. The pandemic is here. We believe that gradually, moving towards a tapering off, we must be ready for any possible flare-up of the pandemic,” Plevris said.

(ANA/ E. Zarkadoula)

