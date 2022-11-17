Plevris: Flu Vaccination without Prescription Soon

Politics

ATHENS – Health Minister Thanos Plevris, speaking to ANT1 TV, on Thursday announced that in a few days it will not be necessary to have a prescription to get the flu vaccine.

“We have now secured a sufficient number of flu vaccines. So probably from next week, the general secretary of the Health Ministry Irini Agapidaki, who is in charge of the issue, will have completed the necessary procedures.

“We will open up the system so that vaccinations can be carried out without a prescription,” the minister said.