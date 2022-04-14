Plevris: Fines for Unvaccinated May Be Written Off if They Get Jab

Politics

ATHENS – Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Thursday left open the possibility of writing off the fines imposed on unvaccinated citizens over 60 if they decided to get vaccinated. “It has not been decided yet but I have to say that there is such a thought for the unvaccinated over 60 that finally decide to get the vaccine,” he said.

The minister said that the pandemic is still present and going through cycles. “We had a hike in infections in March, without experiencing any pressure on the national health system, however,” he said.

The data of the last 15 days is showing a constant decline and this was linked with the weather conditions and high vaccination and recovery percentages. “At this moment, over 85 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated and a large number of citizens have been infected with the virus. This gives us, and all the European countries as a whole, the option to adopt a specific model for the summer, with the lifting of most measures but continued caution. That’s why the measures have not been abolished but suspended. Possibly, in September and October, we will see an aggressive resurgence of the pandemic,” Plevris said.

He also said that the scientists’ committee agreed with the overall de-escalation plan. While different positions on specific issues did exist, Plevris said, but the committee agreed on the overall de-escalation framework.