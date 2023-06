United States

The Piraeus Association of New York celebrated its 41st anniversary on Saturday evening, June 2 at Dionysos restaurant in Astoria, proceeded by the General Assembly that elected a new Board of Directors. The members of the new Board are: Ioannis Mariolis (member), George Georgopoulos (president), Stavros Vougiouklakis (vice-president), Dezi Tsitouridou (General Secretary), Petros Mutafis (member) and Haris Monioudis (Treasurer).

The celebratory cake was a gift from Board member Youlis Pantazis.