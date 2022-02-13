Pietris Bakery Brings Family Tradition and a Taste of Greece to Long Beach

General News

LONG BEACH, CA – Pietris Bakery, 5000 East 2nd Street in Long Beach, was featured in Foodbeast for its wonderful Greek baked goods and for bringing the longstanding baking tradition of the Pietris family to the United States.

The Pietris family has “been running a successful bakery business in Corinth that dates back 100 years,” Foodbeast reported, adding that “in 2017, they made their way out to Long Beach, California, and opened a location of their bakery and restaurant in the Belmont Shores neighborhood.”

“The original Pietris Bakery location opened nearly 50 years ago in Corinth, Greece, where Theofanis and Athanasia Pietris made a name for themselves baking bread,” Foodbeast reported, noting that “today, they have spread to a half dozen locations throughout Greece, in addition to the satellite location in Long Beach.”

“Pietris’ Long Beach location combines what you find in Greece with some California flair,” Foodbeast reported, adding that “there is an entire lineup of Greek gelatos (aka Pagoto) up for offer, along with plenty of fresh-baked Greek pastries and cakes.”

An entire restaurant menu is also available and “includes some massive portions of pancakes, hearty burgers, and other creative twists on Greek food,” Foodbeast reported, noting its recommendations “the Titan-Style Baklava Pancakes, Greek Brunch Burger, and the Baklava Pagoto.”

As noted on the Pietris Bakery website, the Pietris Group begins its history in 1930 in Solomos, Corinthia, Greece, with the opening of the first Pietris Bakery. The Pietris family, especially Uncle Fanis, succeeded in winning the hearts of all of Corinthia with the two-kilo peel bread, Pietris Tsoureki, and Traditional Pietris Galaktompoureko. And so, after the Panhellenic fame, the idea of creating the first production at an industrial level began, as well as the introduction of the Pietris products in even more stores.

In 1992, the first Pietris Bakery opened in the city of Corinth, Greece. The response and love of the people were so great that the production had to be increased, while more retail bakery stores were opened. Thus, Pietris’ facilities were founded in Isthmus, with the production of Pastry, Bread, Confectionery, and Sweets, as well as the Pietris Bakery Shop at the most central part of Corinth. At the same time, a shop was founded on the premises of Isthmus, to establish the integrated production of Pietris.

Pietris Group became even larger with the establishment of Pietris Catering with state-of-the-art facilities in Corinth and began to focus on weddings, baptisms, and celebrations, while founding an indoor space (Castello Hall, Loutraki) and outdoor spaces (Pietris Estate and Pietris Junior Estate on site of Pietris at Isthmus). In this way, Pietris Bakery stores are spread throughout Corinthia and Arcadia, with the St. Theodoros Bakery being a landmark shop in the Mediterranean region.

Using only the finest ingredients including locally sourced produce, dairy, real non-GMO seafood, and meats, imported cheese, Belgian imported chocolates, and preparing their food with exacting standards using only olive oil, Pietris Bakery offers vegan, vegetarian and traditional items as well as traditional Greek pastries, breads, entrées, and desserts.

More information about Pietris Bakery in Long beach is available by phone: 562-433-8999 and online: https://www.pietrisbakery.com/.