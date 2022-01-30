Passengers Struck on Greek Train During Big Snowstorm Bring Suit

Society

ATHENS – While some 3,500 motorists stranded on a major ring road around Athens were offered 2,000 euros ($2229) for their trouble, some passengers stuck on a train from Athens to Thessaloniki for more than 20 hours are suing instead.

A law firm representing an undisclosed number of them said it would be filed at a court in Livadia, Central Greece, seeking compensation for being trapped when the train had to stop because of snow piled up on the track in the middle of a remote countryside.

An engine sent to free the train, meanwhile, also experienced problems and rammed into it, injuring 11 people, said Kathimerini, the passengers claiming they had no food, water, or heat and that they were not informed what was being done to help them.

The law firm said the clients feared for their safety and even their lives and were at risk of health problems or physical injury because of the conditions in which they were essentially left abandoned.