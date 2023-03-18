Passenger Injured at Tempi Train Accident Files Criminal Complaint

Default Category

FILE - Firefighters and rescuers supported by two cranes, search through the wreckage after a trains collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

LARISA, Greece – A woman who was injured in the deadly train collision at Tempi filed a criminal complaint at the Athens prosecutor’s office on Friday, demanding the full investigation of the accident.

Filed through court lawyers, the complaint calls for investigating the criminal liability of every person in a position of responsibility at Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE), related companies, and every politician who acted in a supervisory role for OSE.

According to the complaint released to the media, the plaintiff is a woman.

It is expected that the criminal complaint will be tabled in the Greek Parliament, which is responsible to judge whether any politicians are criminally liable and if so, how.