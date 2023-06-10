PASOK’s Androulakis: The Greek People Deserve More

Politics

ATHENS – “On June 25, PASOK aims to become the strong, reliable, progressive force that will combat conservatism, populism, meritocracy and the client state, which constitute an obstable to the prospects of the Greek people,” PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis said in an article to newspaper ‘TA NEA’.

The leader of PASOK-Movement of Change party underlined that “the battles we are called to fight and win are battles of ideas and proposals for a safer, fairer and better future. They are battles for the defense of democracy, the maintenance of social cohesion, the reduction of inequalities, the strengthening of the welfare state.”

Androulakis called on all democrats and progressive citizens “to embrace the new effort, responding to the fear and division cultivated by our political opponents with a vote of confidence, certainty and hope.”