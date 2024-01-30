PAOK Sign Premier League and LaLiga Veteran Jonny Otto

SPORTS

THESSALONIKI – “Perfect is the enemy of good,” and Razvan Lucescu, in tandem with PAOK, comprehends this concept well. “Dikefalos” can now claim the top spot in the standings after securing a 2-1 victory in the derby against Panathinaikos, positioning them as the team with the fewest deficiencies in the race for the Super League title. Nonetheless, their ambition to fortify the squad remains unwavering, particularly in areas of utmost necessity. As a testament to this commitment, on Monday (29/1), the “black and whites” proudly announced the acquisition of Jonny Otto.

The seasoned Spanish talent, formerly with Wolverhampton Wanderers, has committed to “Dikefalos tou Vorra” until June 30, 2025, with an option for automatic renewal for an additional year, and he will wear number 19 for PAOK.

In the official announcement by PAOK, Jonny Otto’s resume is detailed:

“Jonny was born on March 3, 1994, in Vigo, Spain. He started in Celta’s youth ranks and made his debut with the first team in a Copa del Rey match against Almeria on October 31, 2012. The Spanish defender stayed in Vigo for six seasons, amassing 221 appearances, scoring five goals, and providing 12 assists, playing on both sides of the defense.

His performances caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, which spent €7,000,000 in July 2018 to acquire him, immediately loaning him to Wolverhampton Wanderers. His performance in the Premier League was impressive. In the first half-season at Wolverhampton, he made 21 appearances with one goal and one assist. In January 2019, Wolverhampton offered €21,000,000 to Atletico Madrid and acquired the player’s full rights.

In total, he played in 134 games for Wolverhampton, scored six goals, and provided five assists, numbers that could have been significantly higher if he hadn’t suffered two serious injuries during the 2020-21 season, which kept him out of action for 16 months.

In 2018, he was called up to the Spanish national team after 32 appearances for the U21, U20, and U19 teams, even winning the European Championship with the latter in 2013. After a long career in La Liga and the Premier League, Jonny is now ready to embark on a new chapter in his career with PAOK.

Welcome, Jonny!”