x

January 30, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

SPORTS

PAOK Sign Premier League and LaLiga Veteran Jonny Otto

January 30, 2024
By TNH Staff
Jonny Otto
PAOK's new signing in the January transfer window, Jonny Otto. (Photo: PAOK FC)

THESSALONIKI – “Perfect is the enemy of good,” and Razvan Lucescu, in tandem with PAOK, comprehends this concept well. “Dikefalos” can now claim the top spot in the standings after securing a 2-1 victory in the derby against Panathinaikos, positioning them as the team with the fewest deficiencies in the race for the Super League title. Nonetheless, their ambition to fortify the squad remains unwavering, particularly in areas of utmost necessity. As a testament to this commitment, on Monday (29/1), the “black and whites” proudly announced the acquisition of Jonny Otto.

The seasoned Spanish talent, formerly with Wolverhampton Wanderers, has committed to “Dikefalos tou Vorra” until June 30, 2025, with an option for automatic renewal for an additional year, and he will wear number 19 for PAOK.

In the official announcement by PAOK, Jonny Otto’s resume is detailed:

“Jonny was born on March 3, 1994, in Vigo, Spain. He started in Celta’s youth ranks and made his debut with the first team in a Copa del Rey match against Almeria on October 31, 2012. The Spanish defender stayed in Vigo for six seasons, amassing 221 appearances, scoring five goals, and providing 12 assists, playing on both sides of the defense.

His performances caught the attention of Atletico Madrid, which spent €7,000,000 in July 2018 to acquire him, immediately loaning him to Wolverhampton Wanderers. His performance in the Premier League was impressive. In the first half-season at Wolverhampton, he made 21 appearances with one goal and one assist. In January 2019, Wolverhampton offered €21,000,000 to Atletico Madrid and acquired the player’s full rights.

In total, he played in 134 games for Wolverhampton, scored six goals, and provided five assists, numbers that could have been significantly higher if he hadn’t suffered two serious injuries during the 2020-21 season, which kept him out of action for 16 months.

In 2018, he was called up to the Spanish national team after 32 appearances for the U21, U20, and U19 teams, even winning the European Championship with the latter in 2013. After a long career in La Liga and the Premier League, Jonny is now ready to embark on a new chapter in his career with PAOK.

Welcome, Jonny!”

RELATED

Greece
Soccer Fans in Greece Will Need Cell Phones to Buy Tickets in Government Crackdown on Violence

ATHENS — Soccer fans in Greece will have to use a state-run digital identification app on their cell phones to buy tickets for games when a security ban on supporters expires next month.

SPORTS
Sinner Rallies from 2 Sets Down to Win the Australian Open Final from Medvedev
SPORTS
James Outduels Curry with a Triple-Double as Lakers Take Double-OT Thriller vs. Warriors 145-144

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Prisoners in the US Are Part of a Hidden Workforce Linked to Hundred Food Brands

ANGOLA, La. (AP) — A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.

CHICAGO — Illinois’ election board on Tuesday kept former President Donald Trump on the state’s primary ballot, a week before the U.

TRIKALA - The first Smart City Monitoring Center in Greece, comprising specially trained personnel called Datagers, has been established and is operated by DOTSOFT AE and e-trikala AE.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S.

At least two people were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed when it hit a truck carrying milk in a rural area in northeastern Colorado.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.