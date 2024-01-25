PAO Signs Bakassetas

SPORTS

Greek soccer international star Tasos Bakassetas arrived in Athens on Monday night to complete his transfer to Panathinaikos, which is led by Turkish coach Fatih Terim.

Bakassetas, who was signed from the Turkish club Trabzonspor, told reporters that “it was hard to say goodbye to Trabzonspor. I will love them for a lifetime. I had come full circle there, and I was looking for a new challenge,” he said.

The Greek striker, who helped the Turkish club win the league for the first time in 38 years, also referred to Terim, “who is a legend” in Turkey, and expressed appreciation to Panathinaikos, who convinced him to sign.

Bakassetas, who was captain of the Greek national team, signed a three-and-a -half year contract. The 30-year-old ace is a top-level reinforcement for the Greens. His acquisition gives even more boost to the Greek element of the team.

“We welcome Tasos to the Panathinaikos family!” said the official announcement of Panathinaikos FC.