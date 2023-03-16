x

March 16, 2023

Pandemic Easing But Long COVID Afflicts 60-100,000 on Cyprus

March 16, 2023
By The National Herald
Flu Vaccine
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The Coronavirus pandemic may already be an afterthought for many with health measures eased and tourists ready to pour into Cyprus again, but so-called Long COVID, which lasts, is still affecting up to 100,000 people there.

That was the high end of an estimate that could be 60,000, said the Federation of Patients Associations (OKAK) as it announced the publication of manuals to help them, said The Cyprus Mail.

The government and the medical and scientific community should recognize a critical need to collaborate and find medical protocols to improve the quality of life of this large group, the federation said.

That came to mark Long Covid Syndrome Awareness Day in which organized patient networks worldwide try to educate people about the conditions that affect those who were infected for a longer time.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), the federation said, found the percentage of people infected with Coronavirus who then develop long-term symptoms ranges between 10-20 percent.
This means that around 70 million people worldwide are already suffering daily from the after-effects of coronavirus, with this number in Cyprus estimated to reach 60,000 and perhaps even exceed 100,000, OSAK said.

“No possible treatments have yet been defined for the treatment of the prolonged symptoms left behind by Covid-19,” the announcement said, Cyprus having in place a network to help them deal.

Long COVID includes severe fatigue and/or dyspnoea, orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, nervous system disorders with a characteristic inability to concentrate and significant limitation in the ability to perform complex mental functions as well as memory loss, hair loss, myalgia and menstrual disorders and can last two years.

