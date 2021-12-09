x

December 9, 2021

Pancyprian WIN Division Annual Christmas Party Dec. 14

December 9, 2021
WIN Christmas Party 2021
The Pancyprian WIN Division Annual Christmas Party takes place December 14. (Photo: Pancyprian WIN Division)

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) Division is inviting everyone to their annual Christmas party on Tuesday, December 14, 7 PM, at Dionysos Restaurant, 23-15 31st Street in Astoria. Admission for food and shopping is $25.

Members, friends and supporters are welcome to join in the shopping and holiday cheer.

