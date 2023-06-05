Pancyprian Choir Enchanting in ‘Celebration’ Concert, Honors the Late Modenos

United States

Members of the Pancyprian Choir of New York with Artistic and Musical Director Phyto Stratis before the concert titled ‘Celebration’ on June 4. (Photo: TNH Staff)

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Association of America Cultural Division presented the Pancyprian Choir of New York with Artistic and Musical Director Phyto Stratis in the enchanting concert titled ‘Celebration’ featuring the songs of Mikis Theodorakis, Manos Loizos, and Stavros Xarhakos on June 4 at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center in Astoria.

The impressive program of beloved songs was performed by the Pancyprian Choir along with the gifted soloists Olga Xanthopoulou, Nektarios S. Antoniou, Ariadne Anna, Aggeliki Psoni, Demetris Michael, Theodore Petropoulos, and Vicky Tsavalias.

The concert began with charming classics by Theodorakis, an instrumental version of ‘Margarita Margaro’, followed by Xanthopoulou and the Choir singing the upbeat ‘Varka sto Yialo’. The spirit of celebration continued in ‘Aprili Mou’ with the Choir and soloists Petropoulos and Tsavalias creating a delightful scene. Antoniou joined the Choir for a rousing version of ‘Doxa to Theo’ while Xanthopoulou showed her range in the moving ‘Kaimos’. Ariadne Anna gave a dynamic performance with the Choir on ‘Strose to Stroma Sou Gia Duo’ and ‘Ta Trena Pou Figan’ and in stirring duets with Xanthopoulou and Psoni. All the soloists performed the emotionally charged ‘Poso S’Agapo’ by Loizos which impressed the audience.

Demetris Michael also charmed the audience with his masterful vocals on Xarhakos’ ‘Ypomoni’ and ‘Matia Voukomena’, and Loizos’ ‘Deka Palikaria’ and ‘Tzamaika’, the wonderful final number performed with the Choir.

The audience was also invited by Stratis to join in the singing of all the well-known songs, with many in attendance noting that the concert made them feel like they were back in Cyprus.

A special tribute was also presented in honor of the late Andreas Modenos, a beloved, longtime member of the Choir who passed away on December 3 at the age of 82. The entire concert and its theme of celebration was indeed dedicated to him and his memory. A slideshow of photos highlighted memorable moments with family and friends and with the Choir in various concerts over the years as the soloists performed poignant songs. Members of the Modenos family attended the concert and his daughters, Andrea and Lisa, along with his granddaughter Fiona, accepted a commemorative gift that included the following inscription which was read by Stratis during the concert: “In loving memory of a beautiful soul, Andreas Modenos. In honor and recognition of 20 years of faithful contribution as a soloist and a chorus member of the Pancyprian Choir of New York. Without a doubt you have enriched our Choir family with your exuberant energy, contagious laughter, and relentless photobombing of our rehearsals on your phone. June 4, 2023. You are loved and missed beyond measure.”

Andrea and Lisa both congratulated the Choir, the soloists and Stratis for the concert which captured the spirit of their father and his love of music. Stratis then invited Pancyprian Association President Philip Christopher to say a few words about Modenos whom he knew for many years, noting his love for and dedication to music, the community, and Cyprus.

Yorgos Vassiliou, a young dancer from New Jersey, performed skillfully to Loizos’ famous ‘To Zeibekiko Tis Evdokias’ which dazzled all those present.

In his closing remarks, Stratis thanked all those present for attending and for their continuing support of the Choir and also wished everyone a great summer.

Federation of Cypriot American Organizations President Kyriacos Papastylianou congratulated Stratis and the Choir for the concert and Vassiliou for his dancing skills, while also noting the vital importance of concerts like this that highlight the contributions of the great composers of Greek music but also bring attention to Greece and Cyprus and the issues of most concern to Hellenism.

Pancyprian President Philip Christopher also congratulated Stratis and the Choir, praising their efforts and those of longtime Choir member and Cultural Division President Ismini Michaels for the community and for Cyprus and pointed out that of the many choirs he has seen, the Pancyprian Choir is the best.

Everyone looked forward to the Choir’s next concert.