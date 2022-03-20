x

March 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

SPORTS

Palace Beats Everton 4-0, Joins Chelsea in FA Cup Semifinals

March 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Britain Soccer FA Cup
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battles with Everton's Seamus Coleman during the English FA Cup quarter final soccer match between Crystal Palace and Everton at Selhurst Park, London, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace reached the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 2016 by beating Everton 4-0 on Sunday.

Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes scored the goals at Selhurst Park for Palace, which joined Chelsea in the lineup for the last four.

The two remaining matches in the quarterfinals are played later Sunday: Southampton vs. Manchester City and second-tier Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool.

It was something of a reality check for Frank Lampard’s Everton after its last-gasp 1-0 win over Newcastle on Thursday that boosted its chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

After a high-intensity start to the game, Everton was blown away by an improving Palace side that is heading for next month’s semifinals at Wembley Stadium under Patrick Vieira, who won the FA Cup on five occasions as a player — four times with Arsenal and once with Man City.

For Guehi, the center back who headed in the opening goal, it was a perfect way to celebrate getting a first call-up to England’s squad this week ahead of friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

___

RELATED

SPORTS
Beverley, Hill Ejected in Feisty Bucks-Timberwolves Matchup

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota's Patrick Beverley and Milwaukee's George Hill were both ejected in the first quarter Saturday in a matchup between the surging Timberwolves and defending champion Bucks.

SPORTS
Nadal Outlasts Teen Alcaraz in 3 Sets to Go 20-0 on Year
International
Nadal Outlasts Teen Alcaraz in 3 Sets to Go 20-0 on Year

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Video Shows Cop Kneeling on Wisconsin Student’s Neck

KENOSHA, Wis. — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings