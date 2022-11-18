Open Call for THI Venture Impact Awards in Partnership with Microsoft 

General News

ATHENS – For the third consecutive year The Hellenic Initiative (THI) is actively supporting Greek entrepreneurship through the Venture Impact Awards (VIA), a program that since its launch in 2020 has awarded $535,000 in cash prizes to 32 winning Greek start-up companies. This year, THI aims to award $110,000.

The VIA vision is to support Greece’s brightest and most talented teams that create scalable, sustainable ventures which also demonstrate a measurable positive impact on society. VIA’s original anchor donors were the estate of Charles C. Condes and the Helidoni Foundation, which was founded by Dimitris and Sarah Georgakopoulos in 2019. The Hellenic Initiative, the largest Greek Diaspora organization in the world and creator of the program, also provides funding.

VIA winners will be selected based not only on their ability to generate financial returns, but also on how, through their mission, they promote innovation, have human, social, or environmental impact and foster collaboration among different stakeholders.

VIA complements THI programs such as Venture Garden and the Athens Venture Fair, which have worked with high-growth startups since 2012, helping them raise capital, providing mentoring from experienced executives, and supporting them to expand their markets.

This year, THI is pleased to welcome Microsoft to the program’s list of partners and donors. In addition to partnering with THI as a donor for the awards, Microsoft will introduce its revamped platform for startups – Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, which brings people, knowledge and benefits together to help founders at every stage solve startup challenges. Microsoft will be guiding winning startups on how to access and leverage complimentary Azure-related products, support and benefits. Through Founders Hub, eligible startups are offered the opportunity to unlock Azure credits worth up to $150,000 over four years and enjoy various benefits including among others Microsoft tools – such as Visual Studio Enterprise, GitHub Enterprise, Microsoft 365, Power Platform, Dynamics 365 – 1:1 technical advisory sessions, 24/7 technical assistance, access to the Microsoft Mentor Network, access to Microsoft’s marketplace and AppSource, GTM funds and customer activation support.

The awards will be presented at a dedicated event to be held on December 14 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center outside of Athens. Companies interested in applying should follow this link: www.ventureimpactaward.com/application and complete the application by November 20.

Harriette Condes Zervakis, representative of The Charles C. Condes Trust, stated: “We are happy to be working together with The Hellenic Initiative in this amazing project that actively supports fresh innovative ideas of young Greek entrepreneurs that are jump starting the Greek economy.”

George P. Stamas, THI’s Board President, said that “THI’s goal is to develop the Greek innovation ecosystem. In our first ten years, we have built a continuum of programs to support companies from their earliest stages to full company viability. The VIA is pleased to welcome Microsoft Greece as our partner this year, a further step forward in THI’s ability to help build the new Greece.”

