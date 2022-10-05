One Worker Dies, Two Trapped in Bauxite Mine Cave in Greece

Society

ATHENS – One man died and two others were trapped after the cave-in of a tunnel near the central entrance of the bauxite mines of IMERYS near the village Variani, on the 51st km of the road linking Lamia with Amfissa, central Greece, on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the accident occured in tunnel 617 when, for unknown reasons, a rock became detached and fell on a four-wheel-drive vehicle, about 1 km from the gallery’s entrance.

The man who was killled was identified as a 45-year-old who was in the vehicle in order to inspect the tunnel. The other two men are trapped but say they are otherwise unharmed.

Workers and machinery are trying to reach the site of the accident and remove the soil that has blocked the tunnel to reach those trapped inside.