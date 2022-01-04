x

January 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 23ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

SPORTS

Olympiacos’ Defender Semedo Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

January 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[348262] ΚΥΠΕΛΛΟ 2021-2022 / ΛΕΒΑΔΕΙΑΚΟΣ - ΟΣΦΠ (ΑΝΤΩΝΗΣ ΝΙΚΟΛΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ / EUROKINISSI)
Portuguese footballer Ruben Semedo. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Antonis Nikolopoulos)

ATHENS – Portuguese professional footballer Ruben Semedo, who plays as a central defender or defensive midfielder for the Greek Super League club Olympiacos Piraeus, has been arrested on a charge of domestic violence based on a complaint filed by his partner, the Greek police announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old footballer was arrested on Monday night after his partner called the police emergency number asking for help at 20:20.

A DIAS team responded to the call and found the 27-year-old woman in the street. She initially claimed that Semedo had struck her, locked her outside the house and taken her mobile phone.

She was taken to the special domestic violence department in Alimos were she filed a formal complaint, in which she retracted the accusation that the footballer had struck her. She reported that they had a heated argument for personal reasons and that Semedo had violently thrown her out into the street and locked her out, keeping her phone.

Semedo was arrested at 23:00 on Monday night and taken to the police station. He was released on Tuesday morning after giving a statement, at the verbal orders of a public prosecutor.

The case will be forwarded to the competent public prosecutor.

RELATED

SPORTS
Djokovic Given Medical Exemption to Play at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict regulations and COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.

SPORTS
Pistons Win 115-106 to Snap Bucks’ 6-Game Winning Streak (Highlights)
SPORTS
Roethlisberger, Steelers Top Browns to Stay in Playoff Mix (Highlights)

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The schedule of events for the Epiphany celebration, January 5-8, and the Tarpon Springs- Chania, Crete, Greece Sister Cities program of events January 4-9 was released on January 3.

Society

ΑΤΗΕΝS - Greece confirmed 36,246 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 38 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

General News

Video

What Will Silicon Valley Learn from Holmes’ Conviction?

SAN JOSE, Calif — The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings