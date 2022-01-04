Olympiacos’ Defender Semedo Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

SPORTS

ATHENS – Portuguese professional footballer Ruben Semedo, who plays as a central defender or defensive midfielder for the Greek Super League club Olympiacos Piraeus, has been arrested on a charge of domestic violence based on a complaint filed by his partner, the Greek police announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old footballer was arrested on Monday night after his partner called the police emergency number asking for help at 20:20.

A DIAS team responded to the call and found the 27-year-old woman in the street. She initially claimed that Semedo had struck her, locked her outside the house and taken her mobile phone.

She was taken to the special domestic violence department in Alimos were she filed a formal complaint, in which she retracted the accusation that the footballer had struck her. She reported that they had a heated argument for personal reasons and that Semedo had violently thrown her out into the street and locked her out, keeping her phone.

Semedo was arrested at 23:00 on Monday night and taken to the police station. He was released on Tuesday morning after giving a statement, at the verbal orders of a public prosecutor.

The case will be forwarded to the competent public prosecutor.