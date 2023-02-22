Old Saybrook Contractor, Jimmy Kassimis, Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

United States

CONNECTICUT – Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that Dimitrios Kassimis, also known as Jimmy Kassimis, 58, of Old Saybrook, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 15 months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for tax evasion.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Kassimis owns and operates various entities related to his construction business, including Allstate Contracting Group and JRC Renovations. Between 2018 and 2021, Kassimis received substantial income from his businesses but did not file any personal or business federal income tax returns, and also did not file any employment tax returns for his businesses. The investigation revealed that Kassimis did not have any personal bank accounts. He paid all of his personal expenses through his business bank accounts and made cash withdrawals from the business accounts at casinos for personal expenses. He also cashed checks made payable to his businesses at a check cashing business in New York and failed to report that income. In addition, he did not issue IRS Forms 1099 or W-2 to his employees and paid at least some employees in cash.

The tax loss to the IRS for the 2018 through 2021 tax years was $233,086.87. Judge Williams ordered Kassimis to cooperate with the IRS to pay all outstanding tax liabilities.

On November 9, 2022, Kassimis pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion.

Kassimis, who is released on bond, is required to report to prison on April 24.

This investigation was conducted by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David T. Huang.