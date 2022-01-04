x

January 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 21ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Politics

Oikonomou: The Data Are Constantly Evaluated and Decisions Are Taken Without Delay

January 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Oikonomou
Govement spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou assured journalists that the government has a plan for protecting public health during a press briefing on Tuesday, adding that everything necessary was being done in order to ensure a continued strong response to any new facts that arise in order to protect public health and preserve the normality of socioeconomic life in the country.

“A major issue at the beginning of the new year is the ‘Omicron’ variant, which is now sweeping the entire planet and breaking every record for cases in Europe but also in our country. In Greece – where it is already dominant – as in most European countries, it shows unprecedented contagiousness, but – as can be seen from the experience we have from other countries where it arrived first, as well as the initial estimates of our scientists – it causes lower morbidity. It brings tens of thousands of new cases but fewer hospitalisations than all previous variants. To date, it mainly affects young people aged 18 to 34, resulting in a reduction in the median age of new cases to 29 years,” Oikonomou said.

“This new reality indicates – once again – the need to increase vaccination coverage, the use of protection measures – masks and social distancing – but also to carry out frequent tests. Thus, it turns out once again that the unfolding of the pandemic is not predictable but dynamic and constantly changing,” he underlined and added:

“Our reaction – as it was in the previous period – must also be dynamic to deal with it. Flexible, with a constant focus, on the one hand, on protecting public health and, on the other hand, on ensuring normalcy in social and economic life. That is precisely why there is constant evaluation of all the data and the necessary adjustments are decided – following the recommendations of the experts – without the slightest delay.”

RELATED

Politics
Greece’s State, Justice Ministers Test Positive for COVID-19

ATHENS - Greek Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras said Jan 4 that he positive for the coronavirus, the second government official the same day after State Minister Akis Skertsos to be infected with COVID-19.

Society
Meteo: Forest Fires in 2021 Burnt as Much Land as in All Years from 2013 to 2020
Sciences
Omicron Variant Now Dominates in Greece, Experts Say

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

United States

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The schedule of events for the Epiphany celebration, January 5-8, and the Tarpon Springs- Chania, Crete, Greece Sister Cities program of events January 4-9 was released on January 3.

Society

ΑΤΗΕΝS - Greece confirmed 36,246 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 38 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

General News

NEW YORK - Adhering to the city's COVID measures, the Greek-American community celebrated the new year at various nightclubs in Astoria.

General News

Video

What Will Silicon Valley Learn from Holmes’ Conviction?

SAN JOSE, Calif — The fraud conviction of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes could offer Silicon Valley's culture of hubris and hype some valuable lessons.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings