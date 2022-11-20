x

November 20, 2022

Oikonomou: It Is Justice’s Job to Investigate the Claims Made about Surveillance

November 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Government spokesperson Yiannis Ikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)
FILE - Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos)

ATHENS – Government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou, in a statement responding to relevant media articles appearing on Sunday, dismissed claims regarding surveillance software and intrusions as “fanciful” and “lacking any evidence or backing”.

“With [journalist Kostas Vaxevanis] taking the lead – who believes as a principle that whatever can be imagined is true – there continues the publication in serial form in the press of various fictions regarding the affair with the surveillance software and intrusions…” Oikonomou said.

“For yet another week fanciful claims are outlined, without any kind of evidence or proof…Our unchanging position is that, politically, there is nothing more frightening or dangerous than imagination that is not based on any proof. Especially when, in the dark, imagination is more lively than in ample light. The investigation of all the claims and stories that are published is the work and obligation of justice, which will give the final answers concerning the action of surveillance software in Greece, from when they first appeared and not just within a limited time frame,” Oikonomou said.

He expressed the government’s support for justice’s efforts to fully investigate all aspects of the case, especially as members of the ruling party and government appear to have been targeted for surveillance, including the prime minister. “At the same time, we are institutionally shielding the state and political system through our legislative initiatives,” Oikonomou added, accusing the main opposition of investing in “toxicity and slander”.

