OANA Meeting on May 24 – Sustainable Power Generation, Summer Youth Activities

The Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA) holds its May 2023 Meeting virtually on Facebook Live and YouTube on May 24. Photo: OANA

ASTORIA – The Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA) holds its May 2023 Meeting virtually on Facebook Live and YouTube on Wednesday, May 24, 6:30 PM, with the featured subject ‘How Do We Spend the Summer?’

The meeting’s presentations include Sustainable Power Generation in Astoria by Equinor on converting Astoria NRG plant to wind power and Summer Youth Activities (since the Astoria Pool closing) from the New York City Department of Youth & Community Affairs, Variety Boys and Girls Club, HANAC, Zone 126, 14th Precinct, Long Island City Boathouse, Queens DA Director of Youth Empowerment and Urban Upbound.

Watch the meeting on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Woi3Sr, YouTube: https://bit.ly/3BLqOMT, and the OANA website: https://oana-ny.org/events/oana-may-2023/.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters via Facebook or YouTube chat.