x

May 22, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 74ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Associations

OANA Meeting on May 24 – Sustainable Power Generation, Summer Youth Activities

May 22, 2023
By The National Herald
OANA meeting may 24
The Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA) holds its May 2023 Meeting virtually on Facebook Live and YouTube on May 24. Photo: OANA

ASTORIA – The Old Astoria Neighborhood Association (OANA) holds its May 2023 Meeting virtually on Facebook Live and YouTube on Wednesday, May 24, 6:30 PM, with the featured subject ‘How Do We Spend the Summer?’

The meeting’s presentations include Sustainable Power Generation in Astoria by Equinor on converting Astoria NRG plant to wind power and Summer Youth Activities (since the Astoria Pool closing) from the New York City Department of Youth & Community Affairs, Variety Boys and Girls Club, HANAC, Zone 126, 14th Precinct, Long Island City Boathouse, Queens DA Director of Youth Empowerment and Urban Upbound.

Watch the meeting on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3Woi3Sr, YouTube: https://bit.ly/3BLqOMT, and the OANA website: https://oana-ny.org/events/oana-may-2023/.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters via Facebook or YouTube chat.

RELATED

Culture
Best Artificial Intelligence Project Award to Gioula Papadopoulou at Dérapage 23

ΜONTREAL – Visual artist Gioula Papadopoulou received the award for the Best Artificial Intelligence project at Dérapage 23, an event in Montreal, Canada, dedicated to non-narrative and abstract video, with a history since 2000.

General News
Former Dean of Archdiocesan Cathedral of New York Anastasios Gounaris is Jailed
United States
The Chian Federation Honored Sen. Menendez with the 3rd Ionian Award

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.