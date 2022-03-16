New Property Tax Bill Tabled in Parliament

Economy

ATHENS – The government’s bill on the new property tax (ENFIA) was tabled in parliament on Tuesday.

According to the updated bill, of the approximately 6,200,000 property owners currently paying ENFIA, an 80 pct, that is some 5mln of them, will see a distinct reduction in comparison to last year’s rates. Some 900,000 owners will see no change, while 320,000 will actually see a slight increase.

Thousands of property owners in Greece are expected to see substantial reductions in their property tax, as the government decided to axe ENFIA charges by 345mln euros, against a state budget reduction figure of 70 million euros.