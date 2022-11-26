x

November 26, 2022

This Week’s Paper

Politics

New NAVTEX Extends Field of Ongoing Seismic Work SW of Crete

November 26, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ATHENS – The Hellenic Navy’s Hydrographic Service station on Corfu issued a NAVTΕΧ message on Saturday over work related to seismic research southwest of Crete.

According to the NAVTΕΧ, the research/survey vessel ‘Sanco Swift’ is towing a 12-kilometer cable southeast of Crete with the support of ship ‘Alexander 3’ as of November 26 until further notice, extending the field of its ongoing seismic research. The extension of the research follows earlier NAVTΕΧ messages issued by the hydrographic stations of Crete, Corfu, and Malta relating to the deployment of equipment and the implementation of seismic research in the Ionian Sea, west and southwest of Crete.

The NAVTΕΧ suggests that nearby ships keep a safe distance of 8 nautical miles from the stern, otherwise 3 nautical miles.

Politics
