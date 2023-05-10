New Democracy Leads Holds at 6.5%, But Election Deadlock Seen

Politics

ATHENS – Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras is losing ground in his attempt to close the gap and overtake the ruling New Democracy and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in May 21 elections.

He’s combining shots at Mitsotakis with pitching to the young and working-class, including going to the port of Piraeus to back railway workers and promise to reduce the cost of using public transportation.

The ruling Conservatives have a 6.5 percent lead over SYRIZA, found a poll of voters by the firm Pulse for SKAI TV, rising after subsiding in the wake of the Feb. 28 head-on train crash in Tempi that killed 57 people.

Voters mostly blamed the government for failing to implement safety measures but the rage has waned and it’s politics as usual, Mitsotakis not being affected either by a surveillance scandal.

The findings showed New Democracy with 32.5 percent of the vote and SYRIZA at 6 percent, followed by the center-left PASOK at 9 percent, KKE Communists with 6 percent, the radical left MeRA25 with 4 percent and ultra-nationalist Greek Solution at 3 percent, all on a path to get back to Parliament.

Mitsotakis said he wants to rule outright although the scenario shown in the survey would let him create a coalition with PASOK to have a majority in Parliament – but PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis said he wouldn’t do that if Mitsotakis would be Prime Minister – and won’t work with Tsipras either.

A chance in electoral law brought by SYRIZA when it was reigning previously took away a 50-seat bonus in Parliament for the first-place finisher in elections which means, barring a coalition, a second poll July 2.

There’s also a wild card, the survey found, with 12 percent of voters undecided and if they swing dominantly to either New Democracy or SYRIZA it could produce a better chance of a winner.

Mitsotakis was the choice for Prime Minister over Tsipras by a margin of 38-27 percent, showing voters haven’t largely forgotten the Leftist leader breaking virtually all his promises while in power for 4 ½ years.