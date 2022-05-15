x

May 15, 2022

Net User Beware: Cybercrimes in Greece Can be Reported Online

May 15, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Michalis Karagiannis)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – The Internet can be a dangerous place, especially for those who don’t have anti-virus software or use VPN’s to hide their browser addresses, leading to soaring cybercrimes, which in Greece can be reported online.

That can be done through the gov.gr. Website in a section Citizen and Everyday Life and the subsection Complaints, said the state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency AMNA of how the portal can be used.

The police’s cybercrime prosecution unit will then examine the complaints.

The types of online incidents that can be reported include offenses against minors, illegal access to computers, illegal sharing of audio-visual works, breach of privacy of electronic and telephone communications, computer fraud and financial cybercrime involving electronic/digital currencies.

 

 

