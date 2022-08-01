x

August 1, 2022

Navarino Challenge Now Offering More than 15 Kids’ Activities, Oct. 21-23

August 1, 2022
By The National Herald
2_Navarino Challenge_Kids Running_by Elias Lefas
Children up to age 9 and ages 10-14 can participate in the 1km run. Photo by Elias Lefas / Navarino Challenge

ATHENS – The most popular sports tourism event for children and families, Navarino Challenge, celebrates its 10th anniversary October 21-23 at Costa Navarino and Pylos, with an even greater emphasis on the younger generations.

This year’s event brings children closer to sports, enriching its schedule with more kids’ activities. Following the purpose of the Olympic Movement, the event contributes on a yearly basis towards the fight against childhood obesity and building a better world through the educational value of sport, without discrimination, with the participation of Olympians, world champions and personalities from the field of sports, while raising public awareness about the benefits of the Messinian diet.

More than 15 sports activities for children

Basketball lessons for children ages 5-16. Photo by Elias Lefas / Navarino Challenge

The great celebration of sports tourism will offer children the opportunity to participate in the following activities:

  • 1km run for children up to 9 years old
  • 1km run for children 10-14 years old
  • Basketball lessons for children 5-16 years old, with Olympian and Eurobasket MVP Evina Maltsi, as well as EuroLeague legend Joe Arlauckas
  • 4×4 Basketball by Trace ‘n Chase for parents and children
  • Beachathlon (Athletics Games for parents and children ages 6-13) with the Olympian and European Champion Periklis Iakovakis
  • Tennis Induction for kids ages 6-9 and 10-13 supported by Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino
  • Tennis Half Day Kids Camp for children ages 5-15 supported by Mouratoglou Tennis Center – Costa Navarino
  • Bike Ride in Voidokoilia in collaboration with Navarino Outdoors
  • Climbing with Christina Flampouri, who has conquered the seven highest peaks in the world, and the support of Navarino Outdoors
  • Baby Swimming for children up to 3 years old, accompanied by a parent with the support of Red Swim Academy and Swim O’ Clock
  • Boxing lessons from the champion Christos Gatsis and Vizantinos Target Sport Club
  • Kick Boxing lessons from the champion Alexandros Nikolaidis
  • Pilates by the physical education trainer Mandy Persaki
  • Yoga from FitnessArt
  • Open Water Sea Kayaking on the island of Sphacteria accompanied by a parent with the support of Explore Messinia.

Additional activities will be announced soon.

The video with Navarino Challenge kids’ activities is available online: https://bit.ly/3JjyTv4.

Register now for the running activities

Bike Ride in Voidokoilia in collaboration with Navarino Outdoors. Photo by Elias Lefas / Navarino Challenge

Run in the top Greek Half Marathon with Greek-American ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes, crossing the beautiful beach of Voidokoilia, or choose the 10km route or the fun 5km route Powered by Samsung which can even be completed with dynamic walking. For the youngest friends or fans of running up to age 9 and ages 10-14 can participate in the 1km children’s. Register now by completing the available form through the following link: https://bit.ly/3PSuodn.

Live the unique sports experience and stay at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino

Enjoy a weekend full of outdoor wellness activities for people of all ages. Book the event’s accommodation package with half board and live this year’s unique sports and cultural experience. For more information on accommodation packages at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino email: booking(at)navarinochallenge.com or call Vita N Travel at +30 210 3249070. Check the accommodation packages online: https://bit.ly/3zOCbn9.

Navarino Challenge will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization.

The event has joined the Greek actions of the #BeactiveHellas 2022 program of the European Commission and is held under the auspices of the General Secretariat of Sports.

The event is organized by ActiveMedia Group which is also responsible for the event’s Sports Production.

Hashtags: #navarinochallenge #costanavarino #sportsunitespeople #10yearsNavarinoChallenge #eatwell #runwell #livewell

Website: www.navarinochallenge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Navarinochallenge

Instagram: http://instagram.com/navarinochallenge

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NavarinoC

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/NavarinoChallenge

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@navarino_challenge

