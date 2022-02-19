Must Be Really Great Spinach at Bluto’s (Greek) in Portland, Oregon

General News

It’s nothing related to Popeye when you walk in Bluto’s restaurant in Portland, Oregon, but good Greek food on the menu too, inspired by co-owner Rick Gencarelli’s business partner’s wife – who’s from Greece.

So you’ll find salads and hummus spiced lamb and loukaniko sausage souvlakis, spinach lentil soup, Greek fries with lemon and halloumi and, of course, tzatziki. And you’ll smell fresh pita bread baking and be drawn to it like a magnet.

“The things that excite me about this food is that it’s all the things I want to eat,” Gencarelli told station KOIN about their venture. “And hopefully there’s people out there that want to try,” he added.

He said he joked with his partner about opening a Greek restaurant but that soon turned into reality after the pair found a space that was attractive and a good location.

He’s hoping Oregon drops its indoor mask requirement by March 31 to drive some more dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Doing a lot of takeout for a brand-new restaurant is difficult because we’re still trying to figure out how everything works on plates,” said Gencarelli.