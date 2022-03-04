x

March 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 28ºF

ATHENS 34ºF

Economy

Mitsotakis Welcomes ELSTAT’s Figures on Greek Economy’s Growth

March 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΣΥΡΟ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits the premises of ONEX Neorion Shipyards. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – ELSTAT’s official figures on the growth in 2021 that reached 8.3 percent “is a good defence line against the difficulties we are facing due to the price hikes,” underlined Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after his meetings on Friday with the workers at Neorion Shipyards, at the Ermoupolis Town Hall, the Chamber of Commerce of Cyclades and the regional unit of Syros.

“I come at a difficult and also interesting conjucture. The challenges that the whole planet is facing from the tragic geopolitical developments in Ukraine are known. However, I am also optimistic that we will be able, as a country and as an economy, to overcome this temporary turbulence,” the premier said.

He also appeared optimistic about the course of tourism: “I do not believe that there will be serious consequences for tourism from the developments in Ukraine. All the early figures are very encouraging and we are looking forward to a very good tourist season”.

Greek economy had a strong recovery in 2021, almost covering losses in 2020, ministers say

“The Greek economy, in the midst of an adverse environment, recovered strongly in 2021 covering almost all the losses of 2020,” stated Minister of Finance Christos Staikouras and Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis in an joint statement on Friday, commenting on ELSTAT’s figures on the course of the country’s GDP in 2021.

They underlined, however, that “this is clouded by the new international environment of high uncertainty and insecurity that eats up the citizens’ disposable income and significantly burdens households.”

For this reason, the two ministers said, “citizens and the state are called upon to continue to work with full sense of the above challenges in order for the present strong recovery to pass the baton to a high, sustainable and socially equitable growth in the interests of all and primarily the younger generation.”

RELATED

Politics
Oikonomou: Greece Is Ready to Protect the Greeks of Ukraine at Any Time

ATHENS - The Greeks of Mariupol are in the heart of the war zone, in very difficult conditions, and Greece stands ready to provide assistance at all times, government spokesperson Yiannis Oikonomou said on Friday in an interview with Open TV.

Economy
Greek Economy Grew 8.3% in 2021
Politics
Greek Prime Minister Visits ONEX Neorion Shipyards

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Ex-Officer Cleared in Shooting during Breonna Taylor Raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Kentucky police officer was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor's death.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings