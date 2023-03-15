Mitsotakis Wasn’t Told Greek Railways Safety Lapses Before Tragedy

Politics

FILE - Platforms are empty at the main train station during a 24-hour nationwide strike in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was never informed that Greece’s railways were a danger to riders or failure to implement safety measures before a head-on collision killed 57 people.

New Democracy government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou, in a TV interview said that the Premier hadn’t been made aware how disorganized the railways system were, but no indication when then-Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis had failed to do so.

Despite that, Karamanlis – who quit almost immediately after the tragedy – is still on the candidates list for Parliament for elections coming later this spring although Mitsotakis is promising reforms.

There was no explanation why a minister didn’t inform the Prime Minister of problems during the previous 3 ½ years or why it didn’t come up in Cabinet meetings or a separate briefing.

Karamanlis is due to appear before the Parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee on March 20 to testify about the accident and the state of the Greek railways amid media reports of years of neglect.

That was on a request by the major opposition and former ruling SYRIZA which also asked for Deputy Transport Ministers Michalis Papadopoulos and Giorgos Karagiannis and former minister Costis Hatzidakis to testify about a contract for a safety control system that wasn’t implemented.

Seeing rage in the streets over the disaster and worries that voters are seeking to punish political parties, Mitsotakis now reportedly said that railway safety – with tourism season about to open – become a priority for him.

Greek trains will restart operations gradually as of March 22, beginning with the suburban railroad lines between Piraeus, Athens, and the International Airport, freight trains between Athens and Thessaloniki, and specific local lines in Greece.

The announcement was made by new Infrastructure and Transport Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, who replaced Karamanlis and who said that the Athens-Thessaloniki line – where the collision happened – will resume April 1.

train collision occurred on February 28 that cost the lives of 57 people – will restart operating on April 1, Gerapetritis said.

The Prime Minister’s popularity has been more than halved since holding leads in surveys up to 14 percent in 2022 before a surveillance scandal saw the major opposition SYRIZA leader and former premier Alexis Tsipras sniping at him.

In that case too, Mitsotakis said he was never informed that the National Intelligence Service EYP had bugged the phones of 15,475 people, including PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis, even though the agency was put under the Prime Minister’s direct control when he took office in July, 2019.

New Democracy’s leader in the wake of the tragedy has shrunk to 3.9 percent in the most recent poll that saw support for SYRIZA and PASOK also fall with voters raging over the catastrophe and blaming mainstream parties.

Media reports suggest that the ruling government in Greece is already working on a campaign strategy to deflect blame for the train tragedy onto former governments, including SYRIZA.

The leftists were pushing for an election date to be set. April 9 was a likely date for the upcoming elections, but the train disaster has pushed it back to May 14 or May 21, which must be held by mid-July in any case.

A change in electoral law rammed through the Parliament in SYRIZA’s last days in office in 2019 removed a 50-seat bonus in the 300-member Parliament for the winner of election, making it unlikely for a single party government.

That is seen as making it almost certain that a second round of elections will be needed, barring an odd fellows coalition of traditional rivals although there’s precedent with New Democracy previously having PASOK as a partner and SYRIZA the far-right Independent Greeks in that government.