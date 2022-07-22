Mitsotakis Visits Aitoloakarnania, Preveza and Thesprotia

Politics

PREVEZA – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday commented on the inauguration of a new bypass around the town of Amfilochia, which he said would cut journey times for those travelling to Vonitsa, Preveza, Palero and the island of Lefkada by at least 25 minutes.

“After very many years we will inaugurate the Amfilochia bypass, which will be opened to traffic today so that you can save at least 25 minutes, those of you travelling from the Ionia [highway] toward Vonitsa, Preveza, toward Palero, toward Lefkada. [It is] one of the many significant developmental projects that is being carried out in a Greece that is changing,” Mitsotakis said in Aitoloakarnania, during his first stop on a tour of western Greece.

“I want to give you my personal assurance that we will continue to work with even greater zeal, with even more energy until the end of the four year term to support the citizens, to support Greek regions, to implement our programme in full, and in spite of the very great difficulties we encountered, to again present to the Greek people for their judgement a full governmental programme at the end of the four-year term that will allow us to ask them for their trust once more,” the prime minister added.