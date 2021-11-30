x

November 30, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

VIDEO

Unvaccinated Greeks Over 60 Now Face 100-Euro Fines Too

November 30, 2021
By The National Herald
mitsotakis
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks during Tuesday's cabinet meeting. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – After New Democracy government officials said there wouldn’t be any further penalties against the unvaccinated being locked out of most public places to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, fines up to 100 euros ($113.63) will be imposed for those over 60.

That will apply as of Jan. 16, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his Cabinet, said Kathimerini, after he backed away from a pledge to consider mandatory shots if the pandemic worsened, and it has with record numbers.

There are about 520,000 people in that group as of now, with the elderly especially reluctant to be inoculated, in a curious mix of anti-vaxxers that includes people who think the vaccines aren’t safe or effective or are part of an international conspiracy to alter their DNA and control their minds.

The fine will be automatically charged by the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) but it wasn’t said how that would be collected or if it would be deducted from salaries or benefits.

The government has relied on persuasion campaigns to convince more people to be vaccinated that largely failed until jumping deaths and hospitalizations spooked more of them to be inoculated.

But the rate of those fully vaccinated – most versions require two shots weeks or months apart – has been stuck at about 62 percent, below the 70 percent level that health authorities said is needed to beat back the pandemic.

Mitsotakis made the move over worries about the new Omicron Variant that has appeared with the Delta Variant still a catalyst in driving up cases and concerns whether the vaccines would be effective as they begin to wear off, requiring boosters. No cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Greece so far.

An additional measure was announced ahead of the Christmas period: the provision of a free self-test to every adult from December 6 to December 12 and from January 3 to January in order to identify possible asymptomatic carriers of the virus and to better monitor the progress of the transmission of the pandemic during the holidays.

“The new ‘Omicron’ variant worries us and calls on us to be vigilant because it reminds us that the coronavirus can constantly surprise us as long as it finds ground to survive, especially among the unvaccinated … We will know more about the ‘Omicron’ variant in about two weeks. Sooner or later, however, it is certain that it will make its appearance in Greece as well. That is why we must continue to implement our policy even faster. In other words, we must save time. Vaccinations, many tests, application of the vaccination certificate and personal protection measures. This is the answer and not a lockdown that some people consider certain,” he said.

“And despite the great difficulties we are facing – the Health Minister will present later the situation in the national health system – our policy regarding vaccinations, at least over the last month, seems to be working. Already three in four Greeks over the age of 12 have chosen to be vaccinated. Our country today is second in Europe in terms of people doing the third vaccination dose. In the last few weeks alone, the appointments for the first and third doses in total have exceeded two million,” the prime minister stressed.

RELATED

Sciences
Greek Health Officials Say Vaccine Weapon Against Omicron Variant

ATHENS - While it’s unsure how effective current versions of COVID-19 vaccines are against the rising Omicron Variant around the world, Greek health officials said they are still the best defense.

Society
Maxwell, Epstein Were “Partners in Crime,” Prosecutor Says
Society
Storm with High Winds Pounds Istanbul; 4 Dead, Several Hurt

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Society

THESSALONIKI - A symbol of holiness around the world – but now also of some defiance against COVID-19 measures - Mt Athos has become a strange brew of monks supporting restrictions to slow the pandemic and those who don't believe in them.

Politics

ANKARA - Trying to sway international opinion against Greece, Turkey said its Coast Guard rescued 29 refugees allegedly pushed back into Turkish waters in the Aegean Sea by Greek forces.

Sciences

ATHENS - More than 130 early-career researchers, PhD candidates, and postdocs from the Foundation for Research & Technology – Hellas (FORTH) have dedicated the last five years to research through the ARCHERS program, with the support of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Travel

General News

Video

Maxwell, Epstein Were “Partners in Crime,” Prosecutor Says

NEW YORK — Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were "partners in crime" in the sexual abuse of teenage girls, a prosecutor said Monday, while Maxwell's lawyers said she was being made a scapegoat for a man's bad behavior as the British socialite's sex trafficking trial got underway in New York.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings