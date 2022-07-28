x

July 28, 2022

Mitsotakis Speaks to CNN on Energy Crisis, Relations with Turkey

July 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
PM Mitsotakis speaks to CNN.......

ATHENS – The government will continue to support households and businesses for as long as necessary in terms of electricity bills, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNN in an interview on Thursday, as the Greek economy is doing well.

He added however that the European Union must act on the energy crisis before the coming winter, to show solidarity and to be effective.

The Greek PM also spoke of great challenges from Turkey’s leadership, which would be better off focusing on its country’s economy, while he also referred to upcoming national elections next year, expressing the hope that Greek citizens would give his government an opportunity to rule for another four years.

Society
High School Graduates Get Results of University Entrance Exams

ATHENS - The names of high school graduates who passed Greek university entrance exams were published on Thursday by the Ministry of Education.

Politics
Iliopoulos: The Only Thing We Expect of This Government Is That It Leave
Politics
Mitsotakis: We Continue to Boost Measures against Electricity Price Increases

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Governor Declares Emergency over Wildfire Near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.

