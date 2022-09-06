Mitsotakis Receives French FM Colonna

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets with visiting French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday, 6 September 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with visiting French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna at Maximos Mansion on Tuesday.

The Greek premier briefed the French minister about the measures taken by the Greek government against the energy crisis, and he reiterated the need to face this broad challenge based on a coordinated European response.

Mitsotakis also referred to the significant potential that Greece presents as a strategic energy hub for EU’s energy security, and the potential independence from Russian energy sources.

He also briefed Colonna on Turkey’s latest agressive rhetoric against Greek sovereignty, underlining that Turkey is causing tension and is undermining regional security and stability.

Greek Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias also attended the meeting, among other Greek government officials.