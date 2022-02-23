Mitsotakis: No Change in Borders Through Violence Can Be Tolerated

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks with the board of the Greek-Romanian Chamber of Commerce, at the Greek Embassy in Bucharest on Wednesday 23 February, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

BUCHAREST – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Greek Embassy in Bucharest during his visit to Romania on Wednesday, where he spoke with the board of the Greek-Romanian Chamber of Commerce and, referring to Ukraine, stressed that no change of borders through violence can be tolerated

“I am particularly glad to be here again during a crucial, a difficult geopolitical conjunction,” he said, adding that he decided to complete the trip as it gave him an opportunity to discuss with Romanian authorities the ways that “we can react in common to the Russian provocations…”

Discussing the events in Ukraine, Mitsotakis said that it was an issue of concern to all but especially Romania, which neighboured with Ukraine, but also Greece because of the large Greek community within the contested area, especially in the Mariupol zone.

“It also concerns the entire world, however, because no change in borders through violence can be tolerated, even more so by a country that has placed international law at the centre of its foreign policy,” the Greek premier said.

Mitsotakis additionally commented on ways to increase and expand the Greek business presence in Romania and to promote bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The prime minister said that Greece and Romania are linked by historical, political and cultural ties, while Greece has a strong economic presence and an important place among Romania’s trade and investment partners. Recently, he added, the Greek business presence was constantly becoming stronger while there was also an increased Romanian business presence in Greece.

“We are interested in supporting the openness of Greek enterprises, of Greek capital, the Greek businesses that operate outside our country,” Mitsotakis said, while adding that a large Balkan market such as Romania was obviously of great interest to Greece. He also assured the members of the chamber of the Greek state’s support.

Government sources said that the volume of bilateral trade between Greece and Romania exceeded 2.0 billion euros for the first time in 2021, reaching 2.2 billion, while Greek capital invested in Romania exceeds 3.5 billion euros.

Before the meeting, Mitsotakis visited the Church of the Annunciation of the Theotokos, which serves as a chapel for the Greek Embassy and dates to the year 1899.

Accompanying the prime minister on his official visit to Romania are Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis and Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis.

(ANA/ N. Armenis)